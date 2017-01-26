It’s been four years since Aripaev wrote about suspicions that Rain Rosimannus, the chief ideologist of the Reform Party may have been closely involved in the sale of the attractive Arsenal property in North Tallinn district by the then coalition of Reform Party and IRL.COMMENTS (1)
Dutch design and marketing expert Peter Kentie who developed his own brand identity justestonishing.com for Estonia writes that the new brand identity toolbox prepared by Enterprise Estonia lacks fun and warmth and is hard to remember.
On Friday, Enterprise Estonia unveiled the new national brand identity that has already deeply divided the nation.
Aripaev writes that 2016 was a record year for the Estonian mergers & acquisitions market, with Estonia accounting for half of top ten M&A transactions in the Baltic states.
Newsweek writes today that in July 2016 the Estonian Information Board (EIB), the foreign intelligence service of Estonia, conducted surveillance of a meeting between a Donald Trump associate and a pro-Putin member of Russian parliament at a building in Eastern Europe maintained by Rossotrudnichestvo, an agency under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that is charged with administering language, education and support programs for civilians.
According to the Estonian Foreign Ministry, media reports from this week saying that UN has reclassified the Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia as part of Northern Europe and no longer as part of Eastern Europe are neither new nor accurate. COMMENTS (3)
Reform Party has elected Hanno Pevkur to be the party's new chairman.
The fact several large construction companies in Estonia are having problems is no proof that the local construction market is in crisis, says Eero Viik, head of the construction division of Swedbank, Estonia’s biggest lender.
US president-elect Donald Trump who is about to take office is unlikely to aggravate tensions between Russia and the Baltic States when he moves into the White House, Estonian MP Marko Mihkelson said in an interview to Sky News.COMMENTS (5)
According to the report published in The Shetland Times, the Scottish government has offered Estonia support during the upcoming EU presidency in conducting fisheries negotiations.
Aripaev writes that about twenty trade union members of the Estonian branch of the Scandinavian banking group Nordea will picket the Nordea headquarters in Stockholm on Saturday.
Multiple flights have been diverted or delayed in Riga Airport because of the blizzard and strong crosswinds this morning.
Vygintas Šapokas, CEO of Maxima Estonia, says in an interview in Aripaev that Maxima’s biggest challenge for the upcoming year is again related to the scarcity of personnel as the issues with labor force will never cease to exist.
On behalf of everyone here in BBN and Äripäev, I would like to wish to all of you a Merry Christmas.
Swedish electronics manufacturer Ericsson plans to lay off 3,000 workers in Sweden, a fifth of its workforce in the country.
According to Swedish media, new taxes planned by the Swedish government could force Scandinavian banks to move up to 16,000 jobs to Baltic states.COMMENTS (1)
Russia will halt export of oil products via Baltic ports by 2018, according to Nikolay Tokarev, CEO of Russian oil pipeline company Transneft.COMMENTS (3)
The Estonian government is planning to expropriate land from about 600 private landowners for building Rail Baltic railway line.COMMENTS (1)
Aripaev writes that Estonian-owned GoGroup which had a very strong year in 2015 recently underwent major changes in its ownership when the former majority shareholder Marcel Vichmann stepped aside and Tiit Pruuli who had been a minority shareholders became the majority shareholder.
Estonian property investment firm EfTEN and KanAm Grund Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH announced that EfTEN has acquired the Domina Shopping Center from KanAm.
State-owned Port of Tallinn handled 10.7 million tons of freight in six months which is 11 percent less than a year earlier, announced the company.
Nortal Group shareholders bought back 50% of Group shares from Enterprise Investors and LHV Pension Funds, regaining full ownership of the company. Simultaneously Nortal is expanding its shareholder base among employees.COMMENTS (1)
Aripaev writes in its editorial that the good news from last week was that the parliament adopted amendments which should make e-residency more accessible to foreigners.
Aripaev writes that the hope of the Estonian government is to collect more money into budget by increasing fuel excise duties is backfiring because more and more vehicle owners are filling up in Latvia.
Commenting the report of the National Audit Office which claimed that the government rushed its decisions on national carrier Estonian Air, former PM and current vice president of the European Commission Andrus Ansip said that he is convinced that the government did the right thing at the time when it decided to aid Estonian Air.COMMENTS (1)
Aripaev writes that more and more Latvians are choosing Estonia and in particular Southern Estonia as place of employment, mainly because of higher wages.COMMENTS (4)
Raul Kirjanen, owner of Graanul Invest, writes in Aripaev that he wants to praise the government for not rushing to borrow cheaply.
Aripaev writes that the proposals made by Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu on amending the commercial code in a way that would ease requirements on e-residents may turn Estonia into another offshore country just like Panama.COMMENTS (1)
Aripaev writes that the actual costs that Estonia is spending on its e-residency poject and benefits are hard to estimated.COMMENTS (1)