Vygintas Šapokas, CEO of Maxima Estonia, says in an interview in Aripaev that Maxima’s biggest challenge for the upcoming year is again related to the scarcity of personnel as the issues with labor force will never cease to exist.
On behalf of everyone here in BBN and Äripäev, I would like to wish to all of you a Merry Christmas.
Swedish electronics manufacturer Ericsson plans to lay off 3,000 workers in Sweden, a fifth of its workforce in the country.COMMENTS (6)
According to Swedish media, new taxes planned by the Swedish government could force Scandinavian banks to move up to 16,000 jobs to Baltic states.COMMENTS (5)
Russia will halt export of oil products via Baltic ports by 2018, according to Nikolay Tokarev, CEO of Russian oil pipeline company Transneft.COMMENTS (6)
The Estonian government is planning to expropriate land from about 600 private landowners for building Rail Baltic railway line.COMMENTS (3)
Aripaev writes that the amendments regarding taxation of dividends that are entering into force in November are giving the tax authority new weapons to fight tax dodgers.COMMENTS (1)
Estonia´s oldest marketing conference moves from Pärnu, Estonia to Amsterdam, The Netherlands. COMMENTS (3)
Estonian gaming operator Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell to investment firm East Capital its subsidiary that owns the hotel and entertainment complex that houses the Hilton Tallinn Park hotel and OEG's flagship Olympic Park Casino.
Aripaev writes that Estonian-owned GoGroup which had a very strong year in 2015 recently underwent major changes in its ownership when the former majority shareholder Marcel Vichmann stepped aside and Tiit Pruuli who had been a minority shareholders became the majority shareholder.COMMENTS (2)
Estonian property investment firm EfTEN and KanAm Grund Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH announced that EfTEN has acquired the Domina Shopping Center from KanAm.
State-owned Port of Tallinn handled 10.7 million tons of freight in six months which is 11 percent less than a year earlier, announced the company.
Nortal Group shareholders bought back 50% of Group shares from Enterprise Investors and LHV Pension Funds, regaining full ownership of the company. Simultaneously Nortal is expanding its shareholder base among employees.COMMENTS (7)
Aripaev writes in its editorial that the good news from last week was that the parliament adopted amendments which should make e-residency more accessible to foreigners.
Aripaev writes that the hope of the Estonian government is to collect more money into budget by increasing fuel excise duties is backfiring because more and more vehicle owners are filling up in Latvia.
Commenting the report of the National Audit Office which claimed that the government rushed its decisions on national carrier Estonian Air, former PM and current vice president of the European Commission Andrus Ansip said that he is convinced that the government did the right thing at the time when it decided to aid Estonian Air.COMMENTS (1)
Aripaev writes that more and more Latvians are choosing Estonia and in particular Southern Estonia as place of employment, mainly because of higher wages.COMMENTS (6)
Raul Kirjanen, owner of Graanul Invest, writes in Aripaev that he wants to praise the government for not rushing to borrow cheaply.
Aripaev writes that the proposals made by Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu on amending the commercial code in a way that would ease requirements on e-residents may turn Estonia into another offshore country just like Panama.COMMENTS (1)
Aripaev writes that the actual costs that Estonia is spending on its e-residency poject and benefits are hard to estimated.COMMENTS (1)
At the time when Latvians are working hard to make their economy grow faster, Estonia’s leaders are perfectly happy with what Estonia has achieved and see no need to change anything.
Attorney at law Leon Glikman writes in Aripaev that Estonian entrepreneurs are thankful for anything that makes business in Estonia more attractive, especially for investors.
Estonia’s former Finance Minister Maris Lauri writes that the Estonian tax system does not need major changes.
The long-time chief executive of Tallinn Airport, Rein Loik, has tendered his resignationand the supervisory board of the state-owned company will gather on February 29 toconsider it.COMMENTS (1)
Janek Mäggi, owner of a public relations agency, writes in Aripaev that one way to make sure that Estonia is successful is to make Estonians happier.COMMENTS (5)
Finnish manufacturer of cable harnesses PKC Oy announced yesterday that it will close its Estonian assembly plant PKC Eesti next year.COMMENTS (11)